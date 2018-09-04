Two from Jacksonville Arrested in Greene County

By Gary Scott on September 4 at 10:10am

Two Jacksonville residents were arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop just outside of Greenfield.
Greenfield police arrested 27-year-old Blake Schnitker and 25-year-old Bria Franks were arrested for possession of Adderall, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Schnitker was also arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
The couple were returning from a Cardinal baseball game.
The arrest occurred Sunday morning on route 267 about 2.
Schnitker and Franks are free on bond.