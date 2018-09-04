Two Jacksonville residents were arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop just outside of Greenfield.
Greenfield police arrested 27-year-old Blake Schnitker and 25-year-old Bria Franks were arrested for possession of Adderall, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Schnitker was also arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
The couple were returning from a Cardinal baseball game.
The arrest occurred Sunday morning on route 267 about 2.
Schnitker and Franks are free on bond.
Two from Jacksonville Arrested in Greene County
By Gary Scott on September 4 at 10:10am
