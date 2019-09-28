Two Fundraisers Cap Busy Weekend in Jacksonville

With homecoming festivities wrapping up last night and the Prairieland Heritage Steamshow underway, Jacksonville is host to two special fundraisers today. Bassin’ For the Brave kicked off at the Jacksonville Boat Dock this morning at 6AM. The no cost bass tournament is meant to honor veterans in the local area. 30 boat captains were able to take out more than five dozen area veterans on the lake to fish for the day. The fishing tournament wrapped up at noon with a weigh in with largest and smallest bass. A banquet is currently under way at American Legion Post 279. Glenn Robson, organizer of the event, said he would like to make the tournament an annual event.

On the opposite side of town, the 9th Annual Dog Gone Fundraiser kicked off at PAWS animal shelter. Vendors, food, beer, raffles, face painting, a 50/50 drawing, a live and silent auction, and games will all send proceeds to the non-for-profit animal shelter from noon today throughout the remainder of the afternoon. Lisa Jackson, chief operator of the shelter, said the fundraiser has always been a great way to celebrate all of the animals that have been rescued in Jacksonville and all of the volunteers who make the animal shelter work each year. The raffle will be held at 4:30PM and the auctions begin at 5PM. A list of auction items can be found on the fundraiser’s event page on Facebook.