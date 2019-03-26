Two highway projects the focus of Morgan Co. Board meeting

A pair of projects involving the highways and road districts served as the highlight of this morning’s Morgan County Board of Commissioners meeting.

With another rather light agenda, there were comparatively sizeable group of local residents in attendance, most of whom were there to voice their opinion regarding the on-going debate over the potential wind farm in eastern Morgan County – with some expressing concern about the potential project and others fully supporting it.

However, neither the potential wind farm, nor the county’s wind ordinance, were the topics of conversation this morning. At today’s meeting, County Commissioners voted in favor of a resolution for the Material Letting for the 2019 Morgan County Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) Maintenance project. Morgan County Highway Engineer Matt Coultas breaks down the maintenance project.

According to Coultas, on a typical year, his highway road crews would cover around 25 miles across the county fixing and repairing certain areas of the roadway. This year, however, with extra money having come in from the settlement with Dakota Pipeline, Coultas says there should be almost double the amount of miles covered in the MFT Maintenance project. ‘

Another item approved at today’s meeting was a resolution for accepting the lowest bidder for the county highway bridge over Willow Creek. Coultas explains the location of the bridge, and says that the actual work could create somewhat of a hassle for Burris Seeds.

Other action taken at this morning’s meeting was the re-appointment of Tammi Lonergan to the Alexander Water District Board for a five-year term.