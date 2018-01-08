Two hospitalized after crash on Twin Eagle Bridge near Scott/Pike border

A Scott County crash hospitalized two Pittsfield residents over the weekend.

Hazardous driving conditions throughout west central Illinois yesterday could’ve been the cause of a two-vehicle accident involving a truck tractor and a Chevy Suburban that left two Pike County residents injured and hospitalized.

Illinois State Police District 20 reports that the crash occurred shortly after 2:30 yesterday afternoon on Interstate 72 in Scott County. Authorities claim that 76-year old Glenda Ervin, of Pittsfield, along with a 55-year old female passenger, also of Pittsfield, were driving east in a 2000 Chevy Suburban on I-72 close to the border of Scott and Pike Counties.

As the Suburban approached Twin Eagle Bridge on I-72, Ervin lost control of the vehicle and hit the left side of the bridge wall, travelled across both lanes of traffic then hit the right side of the bridge wall. The Suburban then struck the front passenger side of a 2015 International Truck Tractor driven by Timothy Kerstetter of Kansas. After striking the Truck Tractor, the Suburban finally came to a rest on the right side of the bridge.

Deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Ambulance, as well as IDOT crews responded to the scene, where both Ervin and the 55-year old female passenger were transported via ambulance to Illini Hospital in Pittsfield. The medical status of Ervin and the passenger of the vehicle are unknown at this time. Both Ervin and Kerstetter were issued citations for driving too fast for conditions.