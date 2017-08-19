Two hurt when ATV collides with vehicle

A collision between an ATV and a vehicle late Friday afternoon in Jacksonville sent a 15-year old and an 8-year old to the hospital.

Jacksonville police say the 15-year old was driving the ATV and the 8-year old was also on board when it struck the rear driver’s side wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Walnut and Main around 5:40 p.m.

The three-wheeler/ATV was reportedly westbound on Walnut prior to the collision. City police, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, and medical personnel responded to the accident. Authorities say the two minors on the ATV were taken by ambulance to Passavant Area Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The driver of the Jeep and a passenger in the vehicle were not hurt.

Police did not release the names of the minors on the ATV. Their conditions are unavailable.

Jacksonville police are still investigating the mishap.