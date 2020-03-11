Two Injured in Single Vehicle Crash in Northwest Pike County

Two people were injured in a vehicle crash in northwest Pike County late last night. Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a 2010 Kia van driven by 59 year old Julie A Templeton of Plainville was driving northbound on Illinois Route 106 at the intersection of the Fall Creek Black Top north of Barry in Pike County when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a ditch near the intersection at approximately 9:30 last night.

Templeton and her passenger 64 year old Mickey R Templeton also of Plainville were transported from the scene with moderate injuries by Adams County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Both were observed wearing safety belts during the crash. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Payson Fire Department, and the Hull/Kinderhook Fire Department were other responding agencies to the accident. Julie Templeton was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.