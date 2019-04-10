Two Jacksonville residents arrested on meth, weapons charges

By Anthony Engle on April 10 at 12:25pm

Two Jacksonville residents, one which was born in the new millennium, were arrested this morning for methamphetamine and weapons charges.

The Central Illinois Enforcement Group of the Illinois State Police initiated the arrests.

18 year old Sydney Day, of the 1200 block of Center Street, and 39 year old Demetrius Woods, of the 300 block of Anna Street, were booked at the Morgan County Detention Facility between 6:45 and 7:15 this morning.

Day was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine between 15 and 100 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as unlawful use of a weapon.

Woods was arrested for alleged possession of meth between 15 and 100 grams, possession of a weapon by a felon, driving with a revoked or suspended license, operating a vehicle without insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No additional details have been released in regards to the arrests this morning.

Day and Woods are both still in custody at the Morgan County Detention Facility.