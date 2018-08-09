Two juveniles arrested after stealing a boy’s backpack from a moving car

Two male juveniles were arrested by the Jacksonville Police Department for robbery after a boy called police at around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to inform them that a car had just driven by him and grabbed his backpack as the vehicle was still moving. The 13 year old boy reached back into the vehicle and was apparently dragged, according to Jacksonville Police, approximately two blocks before falling from his grasp on the moving vehicle. After statements were taken and an investigation began, the victim was transported to Passavant Area Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

One 17 year old boy, of the 800 block of Routt Street, was booked at the county jail at about 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. One 14 year old boy, of the 200 block of Greenwood, was booked at about 3 a.m Thursday morning. The 17 year old was also booked for reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance because a prescription pill was found in the glove compartment of the vehicle that was driven in the incident that did not belong to either of the juvenile males.

Jacksonville Police Lieutenant Sean Walker told WLDS/WEAI News that both arrested boys have been released into the custody of their parents at this time. The backpack that had been associated with the crime was retrieved from the vehicle. A wallet that the victim claims was inside the backpack, as well as an undetermined amount of cash inside the wallet, was not in the backpack and was not found anywhere in the vehicle.