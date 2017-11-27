Two juveniles arrested for alleged residential burglary after weeks-long investigation

After several weeks of investigation, Jacksonville Police have arrested two juveniles for an alleged residential burglary.

According to authorities, Jacksonville Police initially received a report on November 2nd regarding a residential burglary in the 100 block of West Chambers that allegedly took place on October 30th.

After several follow-ups on the November 2nd report, Jacksonville Police gathered enough evidence to have probable cause to make an arrest. Yesterday morning, local officers were able to apprehend two male juveniles, both aged fifteen.

According to Jacksonville Police, the two 15-year old male juveniles were arrested for residential burglary for allegedly entering a house in the 100 block of West Chambers and removing an undetermined amount of cash from the residence.

Authorities were able to locate and apprehend both suspects at their respective homes, and the juveniles were booked at the county jail between approximately 9:45 and 10 a.m. Both juveniles have been released from custody.