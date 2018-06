Two juvenile males were arrested Friday and booked at the Morgan County Jail at approximately 2:30 p.m. in relation to a current Morgan County Sheriff’s Department investigation of two apparent burglaries that seemed to have occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody mentions the location of the burglaries, and why the juveniles were officially arrested.

The two males were a 17 year old from Ashland and a 15 year old from Jacksonville.