Two Local Colleges Extending Spring Break, Looking at Learning Alternatives Due to COVID-19

Two local colleges announced preemptive measures late yesterday afternoon to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. In a letter released by President Dr. Beverly Rodgers yesterday, MacMurray College will be extending their Spring Break by one week, with classes tentatively scheduled to resume on March 23rd. Rodgers said that the school administration is consulting with faculty and staff on potential plans to transition some coursework online for remote learning. Rodgers said that she is working to ensure that students are able to complete their coursework to graduate on time. Rodgers said that the decision was made based on information received at a meeting by the College’s representatives at Passavant Area Hospital yesterday morning.

Lincoln Land Community College has also announced that it will be extending its spring break, as well. LLCC said that classes will resume on March 23rd with staff and faculty reporting to work as usual on all campuses. In an email to all students, faculty and staff, LLCC President Dr. Charlotte Warren, said that faculty will work next week to develop alternative delivery methods to ensure that they will be able to resume classes at least remotely beginning Monday, March 23rd. All non-essential travel has been banned by the college for its faculty and staff. LLCC’s Child Development Center will remain open in Springfield with regular hours. All community education classes offered by LLCC have been canceled until further notice. All activities involving community groups meeting on the LLCC campus or at any LLCC Outreach Center are canceled until further notice. Further updates for LLCC will be posted to the college’s website.