Two local farmers recognized at Agri-Industry Banquet

Local farmers and producers met for the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 38th Annual Agri-Industry Banquet last night.

Each year, the Chamber of Commerce hosts the dinner to celebrate area agriculture as well as the businesses that support the industry so crucial to the economic development of West Central Illinois.

Among the awards handed out last night was the Agri-Industry Hall of Fame award, a distinction that began 22 years ago to acknowledge men and women who’ve provided the agricultural industry with life-long service. This year’s inductee was John Tomhave, a fourth-generation Morgan County farmer who served in a number of key roles over the past several decades.

Tomhave’s roles include serving on the Morgan County Fair Board for twenty years, including his time as President for six years and Vice President for three years. Tomhave has also served as the current and past President of the Midwest Cattlemen’s Association and a member of the Illinois Beef Association.

Also at last night’s banquet, the Pioneer of Agriculture award, which recognizes lifetime service of individuals in Morgan County in the 1800 and 1900s, was awarded to Leo J. Bergschneider. Accepting the award on his behalf were member of the Leo Bergschneider family.