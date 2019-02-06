Two local men have preliminary hearings for alleged assault last week

Two Jacksonville involved in an alleged assault last week appeared in Morgan County court yesterday.

Thirty-four year old John Ater appeared in Morgan County court for a scheduled preliminary hearing along with Defense Attorney Tom Piper yesterday. John Ater was arrested on January 27th, and currently faces a number of serious charges, including: armed habitual criminal, aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm, following a reported incident last week in the 600 block of East Lafayette. Twenty-year old Jacob Ater was also arrested during for aggravated battery for his alleged involvement in the incident, and he also appeared in Morgan County court for a preliminary hearing.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll explains that, during John Ater’s preliminary hearing, the state simply wanted to provide enough evidence for the count of armed habitual criminal, which is the more serious allegation facing John Ater.

During John Ater’s preliminary hearing, the state called Jacksonville Police Detective Jason Bryant to the stand. In his testimony, Bryant said that John Ater eventually admitted to police during a subsequent interview to having possession of a firearm the night of the alleged crime. During cross-examination from Defense Attorney Piper however, Bryant testified that one of the victims had stated that they had retrieved the gun from the glove box of a vehicle in the 600 block of East Lafayette, and that John Ater had tried to take the gun away from the victim. Bryant also testified that John Ater admitted to police to being the owner of the firearm, and that he had been previously arrested for unlawful use of a firearm and burglary.

As for Jacob Ater, his preliminary hearing was pushed back a few weeks in light of new information presented by Defense Attorney John Hurst regarding Jacob Ater’s mental health

Ultimately, John Ater pleaded not guilty and requested a trial by jury. Judge Chris Reif set John Ater’s next court date for March 6th at 9 a.m. As for Jacob Ater, his case was continued until February 26th at 10 a.m.