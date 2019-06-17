Two local young men arrested for domestic battery Saturday

Two young men from Jacksonville were arrested at different times on Saturday for domestic battery.

18 year old Roylee Poore, of the 800 block of Grove Street, was arrested at around 8:45 am on Saturday. It was reported to the Jacksonville Police Department that Poore had punched an unnamed female with which he had a dating relationship. The report from JPD says Poore punched the female multiple times, causing minor injuries. Bond was set this morning for the 18 year old at $1,500.

25 year old Tyler Huff, of the 600 block of North East Street, was arrested by Jacksonville Police at around 11 pm Saturday. According to police, Huff’s mother called local authorities after her son reportedly tackled and body-slammed her onto the ground, then began to walk away down a nearby alley. Nothing has been filed through the circuit clerk’s office in regards to this matter. However, the State’s Attorney’s office in entitled to 18 months from date of arrest, per state statute, to file criminal charges in regards to any misdemeanor case.

Domestic battery, in Illinois, is codified as a class A misdemeanor. If the defendant has at least one prior domestic battery conviction, per the criminal code, the charge would be upgraded to a felony.