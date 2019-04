By Anthony Engle on April 12 at 10:25am

Two Jacksonville residents are wanted for failure to appear in Morgan County court.

35 year old Ashton Haley, of the 500 block of West Walnut, and 23 year old Ashley Fritsche, of the 200 block of West College Avenue, both have bench warrants in place.

Haley and Fritsche are both wanted for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. Fritsche is wanted on two counts.

Ashton Haley

Ashley Fritsche