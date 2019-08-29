Two Men Wanted for Counterfeit $50 Dollar Bills in Beardstown

Beardstown Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s department are needing the public’s help in the apprehension of two individuals using counterfeit money. As of yesterday, the Beardstown Police Department had received 4 counterfeit $50 bills from three separate businesses in town.

According to a report from Quincy’s KHQA, two males, a black male and a white male, made their way from Macomb to Beardstown where they purchased several items with the counterfeit cash. They were last seen leaving the Beardstown Wal-Mart together in a black extended cab pick-up truck.

The first individual is a black male, standing approximately 6 foot to 6 foot three inches tall between 200 and 225 pounds with a black beard and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas t-shirt and tan cargo shorts. The second individual stands approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and between 170 and 180 pounds. With short brown hair and a light brown stubble beard. He was last seen wearing a yellow and gray long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information regarding these two individuals please contact the Beardstown Police Department at 217-323-3131.