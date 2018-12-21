Two people arrested in Colchester for aggravated battery of a police officer

A man and woman have been arrested for Aggravated Battery of a police officer in McDonough County, and apparently their child was involved in the ordeal.

McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout has reported the arrests of a Greene County man and a Morgan County woman – 30 year old Thomas Yaste [last registered in White Hall] and 25 year old Kandice Orr [last registered in Jacksonville].

Petitgout stated that Yaste and Orr were both charged with two counts – Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer and Endangering the Health, Life, or Safety of a Child – after a deputy was investigating a disturbance in the 500 block of North Coal Road in Colchester,.

Sheriff Petitgout says a deputy was called for a noise complaint.

“One of my sheriff’s deputies responded to a noise complaint at a housing complex in Colchester. He spoke with the complainant, then with both Yaste and Orr. The deputy recognized Orr from some sort of traffic stop or other earlier incident this year, ran her information and saw that she was wanted on a valid Greene County warrant.”

Petitgout explains the circumstances of Yaste and Orr battering one of his deputies.

“The deputy returned to speak with Orr. Yaste opened the door, however, and attempted to obstruct the deputy from arresting Orr. A fight ensues between the deputy and Yaste, and Orr eventually joined the skirmish. She tried to jump on the deputy’s back. He goes to remove his taser so that he can begin to separate himself from the suspects. Yaste tried to wrestle the taser away from him. Long story short – some more deputies and some police from Macomb managed to get them both handcuffed and got the situation under control. During the course of events, the deputy was kicked, punched, and scratched by both Yaste and Orr.”

Petitgout says a child, of which the two suspects are the parents, reportedly witnessed the ordeal.

‘”There was a child involved that is the direct descendant of Yaste and Orr. Orr attempted to use the child as a sort of barracade – it was kind of a strange situation. The Department of Child and Family Services was called to assist, and they have started their own investigation due to the child being in close contact with the parents during this fight.”

Both Yaste and Orr are currently residing in the McDonough County Jail on $30,000 bond with 10 percent to apply.