Two people taken to hospital after T-bone accident near Jacksonville

A car crash east of Jacksonville sent two people to hospital today.

Emergency personnel responded to a call of a two-vehicle accident Monday just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Old State Road (also known as Old Jacksonville Road) and Mobil Road and found a man in one vehicle and a woman in the other that had both sustained injuries.

According to preliminary reports, there were no passengers involved in the accident, only the drivers of the two vehicles. There was apparently one truck and one car, according to preliminary reports. Also, the crash was described as an apparent ‘T-Bone accident’.

According to Jacksonville Fire Department Chief Doug Sills, one of the individuals apparently did sustain a head injury, though there was no report of how severe the head injury may have been. That person which suffered the head trauma was sent via AirEvac helicopter to a hospital in Springfield, though the specific hospital was not mentioned in the preliminary report. The other driver was taken via LifeStar Ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Additional details were provided later in the afternoon by a LifeStar paramedic that was one of the first responders at the scene of the accident. According to the paramedic, the woman was apparently driving the car eastbound on Old State Road, presumably towards Springfield. The man was driving the truck and was reportedly traveling northbound on Mobil Road. According to the paramedic, the truck T-boned the car, sending both vehicles into a cornfield on the northeast corner of the intersection. Neither of the names of the two individuals have been released as of this time, but the female driver of the car was the one who suffered the head trauma, according to the paramedic, and was the driver that was airlifted via AirEvac helicopter to a hospital in Springfield.

Representatives of the Jacksonville Police Department and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department were both on hand to lend assistance in emergency response, clearing the scene and reopening traffic on Old State Road. WLDS/WEAI News will offer more information regarding this incident, including the names and medical statuses of the woman and man involved in the accident, when it becomes available.