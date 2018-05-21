Two Petersburg residents hospitalized after weekend crash

By Blake Schnitker on May 21 at 7:19am

Two area residents were hospitalized following a vehicle vs tractor accident this weekend.

According to reports from Illinois State Police District 9, 55-year old Leanne Fricke, of Petersburg, was driving northbound on Route 97 in a Blue 2007 Jeep near Rock Road shortly at 10:30 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred. At that time, 58-year old Stafford Worthington, of Petersburg, was driving a Red 1975 International 1066 Tractor that was pulling a disc.

Reports from state police say that Fricke’s vehicle struck the disc that was being pulled by Worthington’s tractor.

Both the driver, Fricke, as well as the passenger, 55-year old Mark Fricke, also of Petersburg, were transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Illinois State Police, the driver of the Jeep, Fricke, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Worthington was cited for slow vehicle emblem violation.