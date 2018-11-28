Two Pike County fugitives arrested after sting

Two Pike County fugitives are behind bars after being apprehended by law enforcement authorities early yesterday morning.

A months-long investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from numerous other agencies culminated in a sting yesterday that resulted in the arrest of 23-year old Dusty Embree, of Griggsville, and 39-year old William Brandon Stolte, of Pittsfield.

Pike County Sheriff Paul Petty says that, while the two cases are unrelated, both suspects had fled from authorities during prior run-ins with police.

“Both cases were not connected, but both individuals were involved in previous contact with law enforcement where both individuals fled on foot and had been at large. During the course of their being harbored by individuals, numerous calls came in throughout the period of time during the investigation. The appropriate information that was ascertained and looked into by our office eventually led to the execution of two court-authorized search warrants for property we believed those two wanted persons to be present at. Both individuals, upon execution of those search warrants, were apprehended without incident and are now being held to appear before the courts,” says Petty.

The sheriff says several different law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation and subsequent sting. He also explains that numerous tips regarding the suspects whereabouts played a key role in their eventual arrest.

Embree and Stolte were apprehended during the course of two separate search warrants. Embree was located at a residence in the 200 block of Main Street in Baylis, while Stolte was discovered at a residence in the 12-hundred block of Rogers Street in Barry.