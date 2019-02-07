Two Pleasant Hill residents arrested for drug-related allegations

Two Pleasant Hill residents are behind bars for alleged drug-related offenses following their arrest earlier this week.

According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, officers from the Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and West Central Illinois Drug Task Force executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Houston Street in Pleasant Hill. Subsequent to an investigation, authorities found methamphetamine, numerous plastic baggies, drug paraphernalia, prescription medication and United State currency at the residence.

As a result of the search warrant, police arrested 37-year old Rebecca Orr, of Pleasant Hill, for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers also arrested 36-year old Timothy Shanks, also of Pleasant Hill, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the report, Shanks is currently on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections, and, according to IDOC’s website, Shanks was released from prison on or about January 22nd of this year.

According to Greenwood, this is the second drug-related search warrant conducted in Pleasant Hill over the past few days. Pleasant Hill Police Chief Zack Orr said the Pleasant Hill Police Department, along with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and West Central Illinois Drug Task Force will continue to investigate any and all leads regarding possible drug activity. The two residences where the search warrants were conducted are reportedly just a couple of blocks away from one another, though the press release did not include the address where the other search warrant took place. However, one of the other suspects that was arrested, whose identity was not provided in the press release, has only been out of prison approximately 14 days before being arrested on new charges.