Two Rockbridge brothers dead in apparent homicide

Two brothers from Greene were apparently stabbed to death last night.

Law enforcement personnel, including the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, were called last night at approximately 10:40 to the 500 block of State Road in the township of Rockbridge and found two brothers deceased. The brothers, both natives of Rockbridge, were 55 year old Ronald Plummer and 54 year old Billy Plummer.

Several news outlets are reporting different potential details. The Jacksonville Journal Courier reported that the stabbing incident occurred at a large gathering. The Belleville News-Democrat was informed by Illinois State Police Lieutenant Sara Cox that the suspect fled the scene and was apprehended. RiverBender.com reported that the suspect was taken into custody by members of the Gillespie Police Department and Macoupin Sheriff’s Deputies.

According to Illinois State Police, a suspect has been apprehended and remains in custody as of this time. Illinois State Police Zone 6, a special investigation unit that covers a 10-county area in Southwest Illinois, is conducting the investigation of this double homicide.