UPDATE: Two sent to Passavant for crash at IL-267 and Murrayville Road have been released

By Anthony Engle on May 13 at 10:48am

A two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 267 at the intersection of 267 and Murrayville Road this morning.

The call for a crash on 267 at Murrayville Road was announced shortly before 7am and LifeStar Ambulance, the South Jacksonville Fire Department, Murrayville/Woodson EAS, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department were called in to assist with emergency response.

The two vehicles involved were a white Hyundai Tuscon and a gray Ford Escape.

According to preliminary reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, 29 year old Elissa L. Besterwitch, of Jacksonville, was driving south on Illinois Route 267 in the Ford Escape. The Hyundai Tuscon, driven by 73 year old Sheila J. Cumby, of Roodhouse, was on Murrayville Road approaching 267. Cumby allegedly drove on to 267 southbound, apparently without yielding, and was reportedly T-boned by the Ford Escape being driven by Besterwitch.

Besterwitch and Cumby were both extricated from their vehicles and taken, via LifeStar Ambulance, to Passavant Area Hospital. Both have since been released from the hospital.