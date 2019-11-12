Two-Vehicle Crash Cause One Death Near Roodhouse

The Roodhouse Police Department released a press release this morning detailing a two-vehicle crash that caused the death of one woman. At approximately 2:30PM yesterday the Roodhouse Police Department, White Hall Police Department, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash north of Roodhouse on Route 67. Roodhouse Fire and EMS also responded to the scene for medical treatment. One female subject was pronounced deceased at the scene by Greene County Coroner Danny Powell. Another female subject was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. District 18 Illinois State Police were summoned to the scene to handle investigation and reconstruction. Names have not been released pending the investigation and notification of next of kin. WLDS News will pass along further information when it becomes available.

