Two-vehicle crash in Scott County leaves three injured

Three area individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Scott County yesterday.

According to reports from Illinois State Police District 20, the two-vehicle crash occurred on US 67 southbound near Harts School Road shortly after 4 p.m. yesterday.

Preliminary investigative reports from state police say that 81-year old Charles Howe was driving a 1999 White Chevrolet truck that was attempting to cross US 67 at Harts School Road in Scott County when the crash occurred.

Authorities claim that Howe failed to yield to oncoming traffic, causing his vehicle to drive into the path of a second vehicle, a Black 2016 Dodge, driven by 38-year old Amanda Crain. Aside from the drivers, Howe and Crain, there were also two other passengers involved in the crash.

Forty-year old Tim Crain and a male juvenile were both passengers in Amanda Crain’s 2016 Dodge at the time of the accident. Along with Howe, the passengers in the 2016 Dodge, Tim Crain and the male juvenile, were all transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

There were several agencies responding to the crash. They include Winchester EMS, Chapin EMS, Lifestar Ambulance, Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, as well as crews with the Winchester Fire Department.

Despite the heavy rainfall the area has received over the last several days, state police reports list the conditions as daylight with dry roadways. Howe was issued a citation for failure to yield at an intersection.