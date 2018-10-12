Two vehicle fires in one morning at same place raise suspicions

Two separate calls were made to the Jacksonville Fire Department for the same residence Thursday morning.

According to official Jacksonville Police reports, local emergency personnel was called first at approximately 1:45 a.m. to the 200 block of Green Street and apparently found a suspicious small fire near a shed behind the residence that had already been extinguished. A vehicle had also caught on fire and had to be put out by the fire department.

Then, at approximately 4 a.m., another call to the same address was issued to the fire department, who responded and extinguished another vehicle that had caught fire on the property in question.

Jacksonville Police Department Lieutenant of Investigations Doug Thompson says the most likely next step, if a crime is ever suspected, would be calling in fire analysis experts.

“We responded to a vehicle on fire and located one vehicle that was fully engulfed. It could not be determined at that time whether it was arson or not. Officers responded again about two hours later to the same location where another vehicle was on fire. Officers checked the area in an attempt to find anyone that may have been involved but could not find anyone. Fire department responded again and put out that vehicle. Heat from the vehicles appears to have done some damage to the residence in questions on the siding. There is one officer in our department that is specifically trained to investigate suspicious fires, and he will turn in anything he has to the fire marshals if they get involved.”



There were no injuries reported in regards to these two incidents Thursday morning.