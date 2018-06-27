Two water main breaks near downtown Jacksonville square

A pair of water main breaks appeared near the Jacksonville downtown square earlier this afternoon.

According to Assistant Jacksonville Water Superintendent Rick Hearin, the first break occurred near the exit of the square by United States Congressman Darin LaHood’s office on Sandy Street.



“Just had a water break here that split the bottom of the pipe for about 10 feet. We had to cut it out and fetch in a new piece of pipe, so we had to shut down the water completely.”

Hearin also made this announcement.

“There is a boil order in effect until further notice for Sandy Street between Morgan Street and College Avenue.”

Another potential water main break (eyewitness photograph attached to this story) was spotted near the Morgan County Courthouse on West Court Street between North West Street and the post office. An employee with the water department working on site said that the valve would be shut off, and that any cause won’t be known until the broken area is properly inspected. No boil order has been issued in regards to this break. Currently, Sandy Street south of the square and West Court Street approaching the post office are both closed as Water Department employees work to assess the situations.