Two White Hall men arrested in Roodhouse friday evening

Two men whose legal residences are listed in White Hall were arrested in Roodhouse late Friday night.

38 year old Andrew Smith and 29 year old William Jacinto were booked at the Greene County Jail between approximately 2 and 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning after being arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and also hypodermic needles.

Cale Hoesman is the Chief Deputy of the Greene County Sheriff’s department. Hoesman details the course of the investigation that ended Friday night in the two arrests.

“We had some information come through from a member of one of the Greene County law enforcement agencies that these two individuals were in possession. We then went to the court system and requested a search warrant, which was executed around 9:30 p.m. Friday evening by the Greene County MRT team.”



Hoesman lists the corroborating agencies in Jacinto and Smith’s arrests.

“The investigation was done by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the Roodhouse Police Department, and the MRT (Multi-jurisdictional Response Team) assisted in executing the warrant. The MRT is a task force that encompasses members from all the law enforcement agencies in Greene County, and this MRT force tackles some of our most high-risk situations such as search warrants and barricaded subjects. These officers are trained specifically to handle these scenarios.”



According to Chief Deputy Hoesman, Smith was actually living on the 600 block of South Thompson in Roodhouse, where the search warrant was executed Friday evening.