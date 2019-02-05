Two Women Drowned in Mississippi River south of Hannibal

Two women have drowned in the Mississippi River after a boat-barge collison on Saturday evening. A pontoon boat carrying seven people collided with a barge on the river at approximately 10:30 Saturday night south of Hannibal on the Missouri-Illinois border. The boat allegedly hit a tow rope causing the engine to fail. The boat then drifted into the tied-off barges due to the river’s current, according to a report by Quincy’s WGEM. IDNR officials confirmed the identities of both women earlier this morning. 49 year old Kimberly Jameson of Hannibal was found dead on the scene. The other, 42 year old Barbara Ann Young of Hannibal, remained missing until 9:30AM Sunday when Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police located her body between the barges after a towing company was called to move them. Young was wearing a life jacket, Quincy’s KHQA reports.

Canton Marine and Towing, Illinois State Police, Missouri State highway Patrol, Pike County Illinois Sheriff’s Department, Pike County Illinois Emergency Corps, Adams County Emergency Corps, Hannibal Fire Department and Water Rescue and several area volunteer departments all assisted in the search. IDNR said they will have a complete investigation of the accident released in several weeks.