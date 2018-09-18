Two women arrested for exploiting a senior citizen

Two local women related to a Jacksonville man serving a sentence for murder are behind bars for alleged exploitation of an elderly person.

According to the Jacksonville Journal Courier, 38-year old Jewell Maul, and 63-year old Joyce Gill, the daughter and wife of 64-year old Robert Gill, who pleaded guilty to the 2015 murder of Andrew Maul, were both arrested Monday on charges of alleged financial exploitation of a senior citizen.



The charges of financial exploitation of senior citizen came as a result of a lengthy investigation by the Jacksonville Police Department and Special Prosecutor Ed Parkinson, according to the paper.

Jacksonville Police Lieutenant Doug Thompson says that evidence discovered at the time of the homicide investigation was what led to the further investigation of the two women. Thompson says, “At the time, there were some things that stood out, and we were finally able to put that information together for the special prosecutor. Ed Parkinson reviewed the evidence and had us proceed with the arrest.”

Lt. Thompson says that Maul and Gill were charged after being alleged of exploiting an unspecified amount of money from a victim known to them over the past ten years, according to the paper. However, Thompson did not identify the victim.

64-year old Robert Gill pleaded guilty in November to one count of intentional murder of Andrew Maul on September 11th, 2015 in the Jacksonville Police Department parking lot. The 64-year old Gill also pleaded guilty to aggravated residential arson for setting fire to the home of Andrew Maul’s mother, Debbie Bartz, soon after the shooting. He is currently serving 49 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.