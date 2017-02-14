U of I Extension Begins Get into Gardening Series

The University of Illinois Extension will be hosting a class in gardening tomorrow. The Get into Gardening series kicks off tomorrow with Gardening 101. The free class will be at the Morgan County Extension office in Jacksonville tomorrow night starting at 6 p.m.

Ken Johnson, Horticulture Educator with the U of I Extension, explains what the first of the Get into Gardening series will cover.

“So it’s going to go over the basics of gardening, from where to put a garden, the different types of plants to put in your garden and their different requirements, a little bit about pest management. So, kind of give you a basic overview on how to grow a garden.”

Johnson explains that the number one tip for gardeners just starting out is to not get in over your head. “Probably the biggest thing for people just starting is to start small. Don’t get too big too fast. Don’t get over your head. Start small and expand, year after year as you get more comfortable with stuff. A lot of times if you haven’t done it before, you put too much out too quick, and it gets overwhelming. A lot of times people will give up because it get’s overwhelming, but if you start small and get your feet wet, then you can start going crazy.”

For more information about the Get into Gardening Series or to register for classes, click Here or call 217-243-7424.