U of I Extension Seeks Community Feedback

The University of Illinois Extension is seeking your feedback. The U of I extension has posted an online survey to gather input from people in Calhoun, Cass, Greene, Morgan and Scott Counties to help prioritize their educational efforts.

Ken Johnson, The Horticulture Educator for the U of I extension joined WLDS’ What’s on Your Mind this morning and explains that your feedback helps to determine what classes the extension offers

“We’ve put together a survey, to see what people are wanting from us so we can plan our programming. The Get in to Gardening Seminar series was based on feedback. We are looking for feedback to decide what programming to offer.”

Johnson explains what the survey will cover.

“We’ve got a list of the programming we do now and there is an opportunity for people to list other things that they would like to learn more about.”

If you would like to take the survey go to click Here. To hear the full conversation with Johnson click on What’s on Your Mind archives.

