U of I Extension To Host Tornado Class

The University of Illinois Extension in Jacksonville will be be hosting a session to teach residents about tornadoes.

Duane Friend of the U of I Extension joined WLDS’ own Gary Scott this morning on AM Conversation and explains what you can learn at the session.

“We’re just gonna spend a couple hours talking about tornadoes. Talking about what the current research is on how they are formed. We are going to talk about the different kinds of tornadoes. Talk a little bit about the damage tornadic winds can cause because it is pretty amazing. I am sure people have seen some of the pictures of straws or pieces of wood that have been imbedded in walls and those types of things so we will talk about the forces that make that happen. A little bit on protection too, in terms of tornado safety and how to make houses safer against tornadoes and we will provide some interesting facts about tornadoes as well.”

Friend explains when the special session is and how you can attend.

“This is going to be on February 21st. It will be from 6 to 8 pm at the extension office at 104 north westgate in Jacksonville. The cost will be $5 per person. We would like folks to register ahead of time, they can do that by calling the office here at 243-7424 or they can go online and register that way.”

