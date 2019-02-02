U.S. Emergency Alert System Test Tomorrow Afternoon

A test of the U.S. Emergency Alert system will be sent to radios and televisions across the nation tomorrow afternoon. The event will exclude cellphones hit by a presidential alert from last year, according to a press release from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission.

The test will evaluate the U.S. government’s readiness to alert residents of an emergency in the absence of Internet connectivity and will last around 1 minutes.

The test alert will be issued at 1:20PM Central Standard Time by FEMA and the FCC, both agencies said in a joint statement today.

Radios and televisions will receive the message but cellphones will not. In October last year, the Trump Administration and FEMA issued a presidential alert to cellphones through the Wireless Emergency Alerts system.