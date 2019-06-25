Uber/Lyft, Cannabis, and Property Demos Dominate Jax City Council Meeting

Future business prospects dominated discussion at the City Council meeting in Jacksonville last night. City Attorney Dan Beard talked about drafting an ordinance regulating Lyft/Uber opportunities in the city and Alderman Brandon Adams brought two guest speakers to talk to the council about the future of recreational and medicinal cannabis in the city’s limits. All of this filled up nearly an hour of the workshop meeting beginning at 6PM.

City Attorney Beard presented the board with a copy of the City of Springfield’s ordinance on Uber and Lyft drivers. Beard explains some of what that ordinance would deal with on the local level. “Using the Springfield ordinance as a model, I want them to take a look at it and ask any questions and add any additional requirements they may want to impose for an Uber or Lyft type of company. We understand there may be one Lyft operation in town. That’s fine. We have no regulation so there’s no violation. It would make sense, as most municipalities have done, to have an ordinance to know who was out there operating these type of businesses.”



Beard explains the possible fee structure that the city might impose on both companies. “In additional review of the Springfield ordinance, they charge $500 per company. If it were Uber or Lyft, the fee would apply to both companies. The City of Jacksonville would not have to charge that much for either one of those two companies. I think the scenario we may come up with is a fee for the company and not per individual operator. The fee for the could be between $25 to $150 per company. Again, it would be a fee for the company and not against the individual operator.”

The city council then went on to hear the explanation of the demolition of three properties within the city and their expected costs. The city voted to waive bids and accept demolition of properties at 904 North Main Street, 866 Doolin Avenue, and 603 North West Street. All three properties had been pushed through the expedited demolition process after former owners were identified. The total cost of demolition for all three properties will cost $47,900. City Attorney Beard hopes that city can recoup some of the costs by placing the properties up for sale. However, he was not optimistic the properties would sell as other properties haven’t in the past.

City planner Kelly Hall asked the board for final approval of the remaining money needing to rehab the building at 201 East Morgan Street. The city needs to pay around $6600 for additional mortar work on the outer wall on the east side of the building to keep it from any further deterioration. Hall also gave information about the TIF application for 207-209 South Sandy Street with Erik Hack. Hack is rehabbing both properties to turn the downstairs of the address into a restaurant and the upper floors into apartments. The former Bel Air Tavern property rehab is said to cost Hack around $210,000. Hack has asked for $40,000 of that cost for the rehab project. Hack provided no timetable on when the work would be done. The city approved both motions during the regular meeting.

The Special Studies committee brought two guest speakers to the council’s workshop meeting to discuss the implications of the recreational marijuana law that Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign into law on Tuesday afternoon. Chris Weldrick of Herbal Remedies Dispensary in Quincy, Illinois talked about the implications to the Quincy community both from a safety and revenue standpoint since they began operation in 2014. Dan Linn, representative of Maribis Dispensary in Grandview, Illinois a town of 1500 outside of Springfield, talked about the revenue and security as well as the relationship between he and city officials since the dispensary came to town. Linn is also an Illinois executive with NORML, a pro-marijuana law non-profit group throughout the U.S. Adams along with Alderman Steve Warmowski and City Attorney Beard said that the city will need to begin discussing zoning for a dispensary should the city vote to opt-in on retail cannabis in the future.