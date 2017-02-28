Unclear whether Local J.C. Penney will be effected by Nationwide Closures

National retailer J.C. Penney is announcing plans to close more than 100 locations over the next several months.

The closures, which represent 13 to 14 percent of its locations, are said to be aimed at improving the company’s profitability as online shopping becomes increasingly prevalent. J.C. Penney is also announcing plans to offer buyouts to as many as 6,000 workers.

There are over 1,000 J.C. Penney locations in the US and Puerto Rico, including the one in Lincoln Square Shopping Center in Jacksonville.

WLDS-WEAI News reached out to the local J.C. Penney to find out if they had received any word regarding a possible closure of the Jacksonville location.

Management from Jacksonville’s J.C. Penney store says it has not been informed of anything more than what is being reported by the corporation at this time.

While it remains unclear at this time whether or not the Jacksonville location will be closed, WLDS-WEAI News will provide updates as they become available.