Unemployment Checks not given to Illinoisans

Unemployed Illinoisans may not get their checks from the state on time this month. In a report from the State Journal Register yesterday, 29,000 people expecting unemployment checks in the state didn’t get their checks on Wednesday because of a computer problem at the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

A department spokesman has said that the checks will be issued by Friday. The problem had been traced to a database error that caused problems with communication with the Illinois Benefit Information System’s website. Because of the issue, the department also could not accept any new claims or mandatory certifications through its website or from mobile devices. Until then, people who need to file claims will have to do so through a local IDES office or call their automated service at 1-800-244-5631.