Unidentified body found near Illinois River in Meredosia

A body was recovered in Meredosia. Illinois State Police are currently investigating the incident.

According to authorities, the body was discovered at about 7:10 this morning on Montgomery Street in Meredosia. It was the body of a Rushville man, aged 43. His identity has not been released and his body was found in SUV by a passerby.

The body was found closer to the Illinois River than it was to Meredosia High School. Phil McCarty with the Morgan County Emergency Services says there’s no reason for alarm from residents of Meredosia and that this appears to be an isolated incident. More details, including the name of the deceased man, are expected later.

The investigation is being handled mainly by the Illinois State Police but they’re also being assisted by Meredosia Police, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.

WLDS/WEAI News hopes to provide further information if and when it becomes available.