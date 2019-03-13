Unidentified Springfield woman dies in I-55 crash

A 58 year old Springfield woman has died after a traffic crash this morning on I-55.

The woman has not been identified, but state police confirm that she has passed away.

According to reports from Illinois State Police District 9, a two-vehicle crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2016 freightliner semi truck pulling a 2016 Great Dane Trailer resulted in the death of the driver of the Cobalt. The crash occurred on I-55 at mile post 100A by the exit for Sangamon Avenue.



A preliminary crash investigation has indicated to state police that the Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling northbound in the exit lane for east bound Sangamon Avenue. The Freightliner was traveling north bound in the left lane just south of the Chevrolet. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet swerved from the exit lane to the left lane of north bound lane of travel into the path of the Freightliner. The freightliner struck the Chevrolet on the driver’s side. The Chevrolet came to rest facing south on the left shoulder. The freightliner stopped just north of the Chevrolet on the left shoulder.

The Springfield woman and driver of the Cobalt was transported to Memorial Medical Center by America Ambulance, where she was later pronounced deceased.

There were no passengers reported in either the Cobalt or the Freightliner.

According to Illinois State Police, the Springfield woman was not wearing her seatbelt. The driver of the Freightliner, 49 year old Leo Cluhe of Wisconsin, was wearing a seatbelt.

Reportedly, as of 10 a.m., all lanes of northbound Interstate 55 have been reopened.