United Way’s 10/10 Breakfast fundraiser a success

More than one hundred breakfasts were sold yesterday morning at the Prairieland United Way’s 10 for 10 Drive Thru Breakfast fundraiser.

As part of their 2018 Communities United Campaign, the Prairieland United Way campaign co-chairs Brittany Henry and Lisa Musch decided to team-up with the local Hampton Inn for a fundraising event yesterday morning. The fundraiser saw a number of local residents drive up to the Hampton Inn, where they received 10 items for $10 dollars, including breakfast foods, snacks, drinks and a newspaper, as well as some surprise items like Chamber Checks and Gift Cards to area businesses.

Prairieland United Way Executive Director Karen Walker says that, while they failed to reach their goal of serving 300 breakfasts, yesterday’s fundraiser was a success.

Walker says the 2018 campaign is currently on pace with many previous campaigns in terms of fundraising.

Walker says herself and the campaign co-chairs are extremely thankful to everyone that came out for yesterday’s fundraiser.

Aside from donations they receive through various employer campaigns, the Prairieland United Way’s next large fundraiser takes place in February through their annual Trivia Night.