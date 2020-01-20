University of IL announces Tuition Hike, Lowered Threshold For Free Tuition Program

The University of Illinois trustees agreed to raise tuition on in-state students for the first time in 6 years on Thursday. Trustees on Thursday unanimously approved a proposal that will raise base tuition for Illinoisans by 1.8% at the campuses at Urbana-Champaign and Chicago, and by 1% in Springfield. On the following day, Governor J.B. Pritzker says the University of Illinois has also agreed to expand its free tuition program for low income families. Pritzker said its important that more students have college options: “A central priority for me in this office is making college more affordable for those who can least afford it. I asked the University of Illinois trustees to lift the income threshold for the Illinois Commitment Program by an additional 10%; and they will institute this for the coming school year. That means now more than half of the households in this state will qualify for free tuition.”

The expanded program will be available for incoming freshman in the Fall this year. Room, board and mandatory fees also will go up in the 2020-21 school year, as will tuition for out-of-state and international students. The University of Illinois system remains one of the more expensive schools to enroll in – in Illinois.