Unseasonably cool and dry weather dominant last week

Cool and dry were the two operative weather words last week here in West Central Illinois. 90 percent of last week was deemed suitable for fieldwork at 6.3 days. The average temperature in the state of Illinois was 71.3 degrees when the state typically sees a 75.0 degree par for the 30th week of the year. The state’s precipitation average was also a mere one fifth of an inch, which is a full two thirds of an inch below normal. The local district’s weather stats mirrored Illinois’s numbers. Though we received quite a bit of rain Saturday night and Sunday, it is not factored into this report.

State crop statistician Mark Schleusener offers the latest update for corn and soybean fields.

“64 percent of corn acres are now in the dough stage, compared to 32 percent one year ago and 30 percent for the five year average. 6 percent of corn acres are in the dented stage, compared to 1 percent normally. The condition of the corn crop was rated 5 percent very poor to poor, 15 fair, and 80 percent good to excellent.

“92 percent of soybeans are blooming, compared to 86 percent one year ago and 80 percent normally. 77 percent of soybean acres are setting pods, compared to 48 percent one year ago and 41 percent for the five year average. The condition of the soybean crop was rated 7 percent very poor to poor, 18 fair, and 75 percent good to excellent.”



Schleusener also details stats for sorghum acres, 3rd alfalfa hay cut, and pasture conditions.

“56 percent of sorghum acres are heading, compared to 65 percent one year ago and 49 percent for the five year average. 12 percent of sorghum acres are turning color, compared to 2 percent one year ago and 8 percent normally. The third cutting of alfalfa hay is now 36 percent complete, compared to 34 percent last year and 14 percent normally. Pasture conditions were rated 16 percent very poor to poor, 34 fair, and 50 percent good to excellent.”



The local West Southwest District was just a shade above the state temperature and rain averages. The local district saw an average temperature of 71.7 degrees when the thermometers usually level out at 76 degrees in the 30th week of the year. The local district also got just under a quarter of an inch of rain, which just like the state average is two thirds of an inch below average. Finally,

Schleusener gives ratings for a rough week for topsoil and subsoil moisture supplies.

“Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 5 percent very short, 22 short, 69 adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were rated 6 percent very short, 24 short, 68 adequate, and 2 percent surplus.”



As a final note, the data collection for the 2017 USDA National Census of Agriculture is now over. Any incomplete 2017 census findings are now past due, due to data analysis preparations for a February 2019 complete release.

