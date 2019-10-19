Upchurch Pleads Guilty to Indecent Solicitation of Minor

A Jacksonville man caught in a sting that was streamed live online entered a guilty plea in Fayette County this week.

27 year old Kyle D. Upchurch of the 900 block of Hacket Avenue in Jacksonville was arrested on August 22nd in Vandalia after driving there to meet a 14 year old girl he met online with intentions of having sex with.

Upchurched was charged with grooming of a minor, indecent solicitation of a child with intent of committing a criminal sexual act and traveling to meet a minor according to court documents reported by the Jacksonville Journal Courier.

The independent group KTS Predator Hunters streamed the sting operation live on social media, after getting involved with the case and assisting police in setting up the supposed meeting. A member of the group posed as the girl online, continuing conversation with Upchurch.

Once the members of KTS Predator Hunters were convinced Upchurch was intent on setting up a meeting with whom he believed to be the 14 year old girl, they contacted authorities in the area to conduct the sting.

Upchurch plead guilty to indecent solicitation of a child on Wednesday in Fayette County Court. Judge Kevin Parker sentenced Upchurch to 60 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.