UPDATE: authorities release identity of Jacksonville man killed in Vermillion County accident

The Jacksonville man who died as a result of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Vermillion County has been identified.

State Police say Vermillion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified 47-year old Kevin Edwards of Jacksonville as the man killed in an unfortunate incident that occurred at a Phillips 66 gas station in Oakwood, Illinois, just east of Champaign County.

According to reports the Vermillion County Coroner’s office, Edwards died as a result of injuries sustained after being struck and dragged by a truck tractor with a semi trailer.

Reports from Illinois State Police District 10 say the incident occurred in the Phillips 66 parking lot shortly after 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Edwards was hit by the truck tractor, driven by a 45-year old man out of Martinsville, Ohio, while in the east parking lot near the diesel fuel pumps.

State Police reports say the truck tractor then dragged the Edwards onto Oakwood Road to the eastbound ramp of Interstate 74. On the ramp, the driver of the truck tractor pulled after initially thinking the truck was experiencing mechanical issues.

Authorities say there was a witness at the scene who advised the truck driver that he had hit Edwards in the parking lot of the Phillips 66. EMS responded to the scene, however, Edwards succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Vermillion County Coroner’s Office.

A funeral service for Edwards will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Murrayville City Cemetery. The family will meet friends 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.