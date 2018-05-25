UPDATE: body found in Meredosia has been ID’d, investigation continues

A body was recovered in Meredosia. Illinois State Police are currently investigating the incident

According to authorities, the body was discovered at about 7:10 yesterday morning on Montgomery Street in Meredosia. According to the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, it was the body of 42-year old Robert Utter, of Rushville, who was pronounced dead shortly before 8 a.m. yesterday. Utter’s body was found in an SUV by a passerby.

The body was found closer to the Illinois River than it was to Meredosia High School. Phil McCarty with the Morgan County Emergency Services says there’s no reason for alarm from residents of Meredosia and that this appears to be an isolated incident.

According to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Lair, the cause of death was undetermined as of yesterday afternoon. However, reports say that Utter’s body was found to have multiple stab wounds at the scene, and the incident appears to be an apparent homicide. An autopsy is to be performed in Springfield later today.

The investigation is being handled mainly by the Illinois State Police but they’re also being assisted by Meredosia Police, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office.