UPDATE: Circumstances of Woodson-Winchester Road Accident Released

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 1:35PM at the Woodson-Winchester Road/Water Tower Road Junction.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office on Wednesday afternoon, 64 year old James J Hardine of Galesburg was driving from his home to Edwardsville. Hardine was traveling southbound and turned in front of a vehicle driven by 31 year old Amanda M Christison of Winchester. The two vehicles collided with severe damage and ended up in the northeast portion of the roadway blocking traffic. Christison was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being transported to Passavant Area Hospital by Murrayville-Woodson EMS. Further investigation and possible citations in the accidents are pending. Christison’s status is unknown.