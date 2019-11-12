UPDATE: Crash on U.S. 67 Claims Life of Jacksonville Woman

A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 67 claimed the life a Jacksonville woman yesterday afternoon.

According to the Illinois State Police, 49 year old Samantha L. Wilson of Jacksonville was traveling north on route 67 just north of Cain St. when her 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer was struck head on by a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck driven by 59 year old Thomas L. Nail of Jerseyville. State Police reported that the roadway was covered with snow when the truck driven by Nail crossed into the oncoming lane and struck Wilson’s vehicle.

Wilson was pronounced deceased at the scene by Greene County Coroner Danny Powell.

A passenger in Wilson’s car, 23 year old Jezlynee N. Wilson of Jerseyville was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, and received only minor injuries.

Nail and the two passengers riding in his vehicle were not injured in the crash. Nail was issued citations for driving too fast for conditions, and improper lane usage.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation, and state that no further information is available at this time.