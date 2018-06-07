UPDATE: driver involved in Monday’s fatal crash on Rt. 104 upgraded from serious to fair condition

The medical condition of a Franklin resident involved in the triple-fatal accident on Illinois Route 104 Monday is being upgraded.

Nineteen-year old Tiffany Peper is currently still under the care of medical professionals at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield following Monday afternoon’s crash that killed three people on Route 104 just west of Ranson Road.

While Peper was initially listed in serious condition at the hospital, the State Journal Register is reporting that Memorial Medical Center has upgraded her status and she is now listed in fair condition.

Reports from Illinois State Police say that Peper was traveling east on Route 104 about a half-mile west of Ranson Road at approximately 12:45 p.m. Monday when the crash occurred. A second vehicle, driven by 18-year old Alexander Bloodgood and carrying two passengers, 38-year old Kristin Bloodgood and 36-year old Anthony Paxton, was traveling west in the opposite direction as Peper when, for unknown reasons, it crossed over the center line and into the path of Peper’s vehicle.

State Police reports say that Peper tried get over into the opposing lane of traffic in an attempt to avoid Bloodgood’s vehicle on the left side. Despite the attempt to avoid contact, the two vehicles collided on the front and passenger sides, ultimately killing the driver Bloodgood, as well as both passengers.

According to Morgan County officials, Kristin Bloodgood was the mother of Alexander Bloodgood, and Paxton has been identified as Kristin Bloodgood’s boyfriend.

Initial reports from state police claimed that all four individuals involved in the fatal crash were wearing seatbelts. The incident remains under investigation by Illinois State Police.