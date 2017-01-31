UPDATE: Fatal Franklin Fire still under investigation

Three people are dead and a fourth was treated at Memorial Medical Center following a structure fire at a residence in Franklin overnight.

According to Morgan County Sheriff Randy Duvendack, the residence was located in the 400 block of East Main Street in Franklin and the structure is pretty much “totaled.”

Duvendack explains that the West Central Dispatch Center received the call in the early hours of the morning.

Duvendack says it took quite a bit of time, as well as help from multiple crews, to extinguish the fire.

Emergency crews from Franklin Fire, Waverly Fire and EMS, Murrayville and Woodson Fire Department, Passavant Hospital EMS and American Ambulance were on the scene. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office, Morgan County ESDA and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department were also on scene.

The Jacksonville-Morgan County Office of Emergency Management is announcing that a press conference regarding the fire will be held at 2 p.m. at the Franklin Fire Department.