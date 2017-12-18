UPDATE: I-72 weekend crash leaves one hospitalized

A local woman was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on I-72 over the weekend.

According to reports from the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. Saturday on I-72 near milepost 81 just west of the New Berlin exit in Sangamon County.

Preliminary reports claim that 23-year old Kristen Rittenberry, of Jacksonville was traveling westbound in a gray 2004 Pontiac Four-Door when she attempted to pass a gray 2015 Nissan Sedan driven by 64-year old Thomas Zeller of Jacksonville.

Reports say that Rittenberry’s Pontiac lost control and struck Zeller’s Nissan, causing it to lose control as well. Both vehicles then travelled off of the left side of the interstate and into the median, and Zeller’s Nissan was overturned prior to coming to a final resting spot in the median.

Sixty-three year old Paula Zeller, who was riding in the front passenger seat of the Nissan, was transported by Medic First Ambulance to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield for treatment of minor injuries.

All drivers and passengers of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash according to police reports. Rittenberry was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.